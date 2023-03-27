WATCH: Foodie leaves people ‘screaming’ after blending uncooked spaghetti to make ‘fresh’ pasta

Making fresh pasta at home can be a tough task as it requires you to take care of several things. From the consistency of the dough to the shape of the pasta, there are different aspects that one needs to consider.

Expectedly, there are also hacks available online or ways of making pasta that try to make the process a little bit easier. This video shared on TikTok by @foodsfuns3, however, is not one of them. In fact, the video that shows a woman blending uncooked spaghetti to make another pasta dish has left people baffled. In the video, the woman can be seen emptying a packet of spaghetti into a blender, before breaking it up to fit inside. She proceeds to blend the pasta into a fine powder, adding an egg into a well in the centre. The pasta is then made into a dough ball, rolled out with a rolling pin before being cut into “fettuccine” strips. The woman can be heard saying: “There’s no rules with making pasta this way.”

A jar of pre-made tomato sauce is then added to a pan while the pasta boils. The final product is a plate of “fresh pasta” with jarred sauce and pre-grated Mozzarella. Upon giving the dish a taste for herself, the foodie was impressed by the “perfect” soft consistency of the pasta, which she claimed “tastes exactly like fresh pasta”. “It’s like the perfect consistency, it’s soft. It tastes exactly like fresh pasta,” she said.