WATCH: For the perfectly roasted potato, try these hacks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Struggling to get your roast potatoes fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside? Don't fret, even the most professional of home chefs sometimes get it wrong. So in an effort to get those roast potatoes perfect every time, we've gone in search of the best cooking hacks that have been doing the rounds online. Packet of soup technique Last year an Australian mom went viral for using just two ingredients for the perfect roast potato - potatoes and a dried packet of French onion soup mix. "When doing roast spuds, peel, cut and place in a baking dish then get French Onion dry soup mix and sprinkle over top of spuds," she posted in a Facebook group. She then drizzles oil over the top and then places the tray into the oven to bake.

"It's the only way I do roast spuds now," she continued. "It's the bomb my mum taught me."

Australian consumer organisation CHOICE also revealed that putting your pre-boiled potatoes in the fridge before you roast them is the secret to perfectly crispy spuds.

Jamie Oliver's roast potatoes

“Simple as roast potatoes are, there’s a handful of tiny, but important, details – picked up throughout my cooking career – that when combined give you this ultimate recipe, which I believe creates the perfect roast potato. What a luxury," Oliver writes on his website.

The celebrity chef makes use of another hack by cooking his potatoes for 30 minutes before flattening them to encourage crispiness.

The Marmite method

According to the Daily Star, Marmite can help you achieve super crispy spuds. In a Facebook post, one user recommended drizzling it over potatoes that have been par boiled for around ten minutes.

Then toss them in an oven dish and completely cover with Marmite. Season with salt and pepper and bake in the oven on 200C for an hour.