WATCH: Forget pineapple topped pizzas, a watermelon pizza crust is the latest creation that’s left people gasping

In the culinary world, one of the most decorated recipes has to be that of pizza. With the world falling for the food all the time, this is also a recipe that goes through much experimentation. Someone just tried to change the crust of the Italian delicacy to that of watermelon, and we don’t know how to feel about it.

Oli Paterson loves to cook. His Instagram handle is enough to tell you about his passion. Oli often shares videos of him making delectable dishes. However, what no one expected was a video of him making watermelon pizza which he posted on Instagram and TikTok. In the clip, Paterson cut round slices of the watermelon, fried it on both sides, spread a sumptuous amount of BBQ sauce and low moisture mozzarella, and baked it in the oven. What he received as the result changed perceptions of our favourite snack, forever. Who knew this could be done? “Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to TikTok so hopefully more people can try it! Fry your watermelon for 5 minutes a side before loading up BBQ sauce, low moisture mozzarella, and chorizo before putting it under the grill or broiler for a few minutes, and enjoy (sic),” he captioned the video.