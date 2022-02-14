WATCH: From transparent pizza and potato chips to chocolate noodles, this food enthusiast makes strange-looking dishes

Take a peek at Instagram, TikTok or Twitter on any given day and you will find it is full of delicious creations and quite a few strange ones. Modern-day chefs, culinary artists and foodies are always looking to put their own spin on things. One such person is food enthusiast Michael Ligier. Ligier is a YouTuber and TikToker who loves cooking up all types of food while diving deep into various types of cuisine, but he also enjoys molecular gastronomy.

Molecular gastronomy is defined as "the scientific discipline concerned with the physical and chemical transformations that occur during cooking“. Ligier likes to get wild in the kitchen and his innovations have many people scratching their heads. I was first introduced to him in October last year when his invisible pizza recipe went viral on the internet, and each day he just keeps serving food that amazes us. Let’s take a look at some of his creations.

In the clip he says: “Okay, this is pizza, I know it doesn't look like it, but listen to the crunch.” Ligier added to the crystal bread base some “buffalo Mozzarella spheres” that have “cheesy goodness”, tomato juice caviar for sweetness and added a topping of fresh basil, green garlic powder and chilli powder. “We've actually turned this kitchen right into a chemistry lab. However, we guarantee you, it surprisingly tastes similar to pizza,” said Ligier.

Ligier washes the potatoes under cold water and dries them with a paper towel. He then tosses the potatoes with olive oil and seasons them with salt and bakes. For the potato gel, Ligier puts chilled baked potato stock into a pot and whisks in the potato starch. He continues whisking the starch and stock together and brings it to a boil, forming a gel and removing it from the heat. Ligier spreads the potato gel on a sheet of paper and dries it in the oven until fully dry. He then breaks the dried sheet into irregular pieces and fries these potato chips until clear and crisp. Chocolate noodles