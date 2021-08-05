WATCH: Get your pans ready, pasta skewers are a thing on TikTok right now

It’s no secret that TikTok is now one of the go-to places for culinary inspiration. Not too long ago, recipes for cloud bread, proffer, and popcorn salad have caught our attention, and over the previous year, we have uncovered an excess of the latest pasta dishes.

However, now it appears people are doing one thing completely different with the favoured carbohydrate. Foodies are making pasta skewers on the video-sharing app; they appear like an incredible savoury snack. These little sticks of goodness are covered in a tomato pasta sauce, loaded with cheese, and topped with olives and peppers. And they make the ultimate savoury snacks.

TikTok account @heartbeatfood is behind the tasty new creation – their video has reached greater than four million users worldwide. @heartbeatfood Massa no espeto ##massa ##queijo ##receitafacil ##receitasimples ##ideiareceita ##parati ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ##viral ♬ son original - Junior Jmss It is safe to say that people are completely intrigued by the snack, and one of the best halves is – identical to pizza toppings – it may be tailor-made to private style. As much as we are not the only ones excited to give this pasta hack a go, some people are reluctant to get on board with the brand new dish.

One user replied to the video: “That is improper on so many ranges.” Whereas one other added: “Pasta isn’t fingered meals.” Another user chipped in: “Depart pasta alone.” And if that wasn't enough, did you know that you could make pasta chips in your air fryer?

Posted by @feelgoodfoodie last month, the recipe quickly garnered millions of views, and users flooded the comments with praise for the innovative snack. “#pastachips are my new favourite chips! They’re so good and make the best appetizer,” wrote @feelgoodfoodie in the caption on one of her videos. To make this crunchy and unique snack, start by boiling pasta. Once your pasta has been boiled and drained, mix it with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and spices of choice. In @feelgoodfoodie’s video, it was Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Next, cook it in your air fryer at 400ºF (200ºC) for 10 minutes, tossing it halfway through.