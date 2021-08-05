WATCH: Gordon Ramsay is turning heads with his ‘vegan bacon’ recipe
British chef Gordon Ramsay is not widely known for his vegan cuisine, but it seems the chef is listening to what his customers want, as he is coming up with some stunning vegan hacks these days.
Recently, Ramsay shared a new recipe for vegan bacon on TikTok.
In the TikTok video, the bacon is made in three stages. First, Ramsay whisks together a marinade of granulated garlic, nutritional yeast, paprika, cayenne pepper, maple syrup, soy sauce, hot sauce, and vegan butter. A few spoonfuls are mixed into a bowl of crumbled tofu.
Then, he cuts strips of rice paper that are dipped into the marinade and placed on a baking pan. A few spoonfuls of the crumbled tofu are then sprinkled on each strip of rice paper, covered with another strip, and then pressed together. After baking in the oven, the rice paper appears crispy and oily - similar to traditional animal-based bacon - as the crumbled tofu between the two layers of rice paper acts as the bacon fat while it is baking.
The video goes on to use vegan bacon to make a vegan BLT sandwich. Ramsay spreads vegan basil aioli on toasted bread, tops it with lettuce, tomato, vegan bacon, avocado, and another slice of toasted bread. “I’m turning vegan,” he says at the end of the video.
The video already has 10 million views and two million likes. Plus, the comments are hilarious. This recipe is a reflection of Ramsay’s recent commitment to eating more plant-based food.
Earlier this year, the restaurateur shared a video to his 25 million followers on how to make a vegan aubergine (eggplant) steak. Ramsay opens the video with a confession, saying, "I'm turning vegan" and proceeds to explain how to properly cook this eggplant-based steak. It was clear that he will not be going fully vegan, but instead will be doing plant-based cooking tutorials. The video features the talented chef charring an aubergine steak, seasoning it, and cooking it to perfection.
Many of Ramsay’s restaurants have taken measures to develop and expand their vegan menus, catering to plant-based diners who can now visit the restaurants and pick out a dish with ease.