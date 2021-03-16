WATCH: Gordon Ramsay just won at carving a chicken blindfolded, and the internet is in awe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

He is one of the most famous chefs in the world and has a television reputation for being a “bad boy” who speaks his mind. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is unfazed by what people think of his image and puts it down to being “passionate” about what he does. Speaking about passion, a video of Ramsay carving chicken blindfolded has resurfaced and Twitter users are shocked by his amazing cooking skills. The video clip was taken from the Masterchef US season 10 episode 5 show, a season that was said to be the “most competitive”. In that episode, Ramsay challenged the contestants to make a chicken dish - but the trick was how one can break a whole chicken into all its delicious parts.

“To be a true master chef you have to be able to take a stunning bird like this and break it down in all its delicious parts. It’s so easy honestly. For me, I could do it with my eyes closed,” he said.

While some people were left amazed, others questioned why people are surprised by what Gordon is doing because he has done this a hundred times.

Below are some of the reactions:

Gordon Ramsay is a psychopath. Lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/X3xtvpnsZ4 — Particle Man (@JesseGladsaget) March 15, 2021

It's funny the way the contestants and crowd are all surprised by this. He's done this hundreds of times, of course he can break down a chicken blindfolded. — Damion 2.0 (@themorganrpt) March 15, 2021

I was a as meatcutter for 25 years. His speed when doing it is impressive. If you have butchered chickens for long period of time you can def pull off the blindfold and feel for the body parts. Again, his speed doing it is impressive. — Richard (@rico79879980) March 15, 2021

Taken from one of Ramsay’s master classes titled ‘Breaking Down a Whole Chicken’, below are a few tips and tricks on how you can carve chicken like a pro.

“Get comfortable with the chicken. Feel it first, understand the weight and what you’re working with before you start slicing into it,” he said.

Important concepts

Make sure your hands are thoroughly washed with warm, soapy water before and after handling raw chicken. It’s also crucial that you wash knives and cutting boards after they have been in contact with raw chicken. Practicing good hygiene in the kitchen will reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Take it further

Gordon insists that every part of the animal be used, including the chicken carcass to make stock. Find recipes that use chicken stock like this spiced jasmine rice pilaf. Keep a list of these dishes handy, as chicken stock is a classic, on-hand ingredient.

Assignment

Now that you’ve broken the chicken down into all its components, cook a meal with each one. For the breast, make Chicken suprême with root vegetables, covered in the next lesson, or pan-fried chicken breast with asparagus and morel sauce.