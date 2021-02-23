WATCH: Gordon Ramsay roasts TikTok chef who tries to make vegan beef wellington using a cucumber

British chef Gordon Ramsay is known for dishing out some pretty harsh criticism to home cooks. Since the start of the lockdown, Ramsay has been posting reaction videos to TikTok to offer some very tough advice to them. Recently, the celebrity chef lost it when he came across a vegan “Cucumber Wellington” on the platform. He said the dish was an “insult” and instructed the guy who made it to head back to culinary school. Beef Wellington is considered one of Ramsay's signature dishes, so he didn't hold back when one home chef made a very different version of the dish on the video-sharing app. In the video clip, he shouts: “What! How do you insult Wellington? Oh kid you need to get back to the vegan teacher’s classroom, you doughnut”.

In the original clip by @thenottychef, he prepared the cucumber with mushroom paste and lettuce leaves. To the Hell’s Kitchen star’s horror, it happened to be completely raw.

The Notty Chef begins his cooking demonstration by placing some plastic wrap on a cutting board and laying out pieces of rainbow chard. Then he spreads the mushroom paste along with the leaves before placing down a raw, unpeeled cucumber right in the middle and brushing some mustard on top. Thereafter, he wraps his creation in vegan puff pastry and throws it in the oven. Lastly, he takes the Wellington out of the oven and cuts it down the middle to show off the cucumber inside, telling his followers: “See, vegans can have fun too.”

Agreeing with Ramsay, one user commented: “Even as a vegetarian I found this embarrassing.”

Another added: “Did he really just cook a cucumber? I love cucumbers, but no.”

Others commented on how much they love Ramsay’s reactions to videos like this.