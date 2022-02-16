WATCH: Grated boiled eggs on toast is the latest TikTok food trend
If you're at all familiar with the social media platform TikTok, you probably know it has become an unexpected destination for foodies over the past few years, where clips of recipes for dishes such as baked feta pasta go viral and are recreated by countless users worldwide.
So it's really not surprising that cooks on the site have shared their unique takes on avocado toast over the years – and there's one spin on the now-classic dish that has generated a lot of enthusiasm recently.
@healthyishfoods Grated Egg Avocado Toast #gratedegg #egg #gratedeggtoast #toast #eggsandwich #breakfast #sandwich #avocadotoast #avocadotoastwithegg #tiktokfood ♬ TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins
According to reports, a video from Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh has made everyone change their minds on how to use hard-boiled eggs. The TikTok account of Thomas-Drawbaugh is @healthyishfoods and her video on how to make avocado toast has gone viral.
After toasting bread, putting mayo on the bread, and adding avocado, she then grates a hard-boiled egg onto the toast. Her video has been viewed more than 3 million times and has inspired a host of imitators.
In an interview with “Today”, Thomas-Drawbaugh said that while she was surprised to see her recipe go viral, the phenomenon ultimately made sense to her, given that her combo of ingredients is a time-tested one.
"I always like to reinvent classic recipes, and what's more classic for breakfast than egg and avocado?” she asked.
If you would also like to make the dish, here’s the recipe.
Ingredients
1 slice of sourdough toast (or any slice of crusty bread)
Kewpie mayo
Half an avocado
1 hard-boiled egg
Sriracha to top
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Toast your bread.
Spread kewpie mayo on top of your toast.
Add avocado slices.
Grate your hard-boiled egg over the top of the toast.
Top with a few dollops of sriracha and season with salt and pepper to taste.