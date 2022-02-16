WATCH: Grated boiled eggs on toast is the latest TikTok food trend

If you're at all familiar with the social media platform TikTok, you probably know it has become an unexpected destination for foodies over the past few years, where clips of recipes for dishes such as baked feta pasta go viral and are recreated by countless users worldwide. So it's really not surprising that cooks on the site have shared their unique takes on avocado toast over the years – and there's one spin on the now-classic dish that has generated a lot of enthusiasm recently.

"I always like to reinvent classic recipes, and what's more classic for breakfast than egg and avocado?” she asked. If you would also like to make the dish, here’s the recipe. Ingredients

1 slice of sourdough toast (or any slice of crusty bread) Kewpie mayo Half an avocado

1 hard-boiled egg Sriracha to top Salt and pepper to taste

Method Toast your bread. Spread kewpie mayo on top of your toast.