WATCH: Holly Rey and her sister Mimi are having fun in the kitchen during lockdown

Award winning musician Holly Rey and her sister, Mimi, seven, are baking up a storm to cope with the lockdown.

Like many people, they have resorted to spend time in the kitchen as a way to bond and also cope with living under the 21-day lockdown, which is aimed to help us curb Covid-19 infections in South Africa.

Rey , who made history when she became the first woman in two decades to win Record of the Year at the South African Music Awards last year for her song Deeper, is also a good cook.





Her grandmother is noted food editor, Margaret Wasserfall and her uncle is food writer and photographer, Russel Wasserfall. Her mom, Vivienne, also runs the Margaret Wasserfall baking business. So she basically grew up in the kitchen.





Mimi has become a social media star, whose videos have gone viral and kept us in stitches. So them deciding to cook together is a no-brainer. Plus Mimi provides the laughs.





“We have been baking and cooking together since Mimi was old enough to get in the kitchen and roll biscuits,” Holly says.





“As a family with a small baking business, it is pretty much a given that you will end up in the kitchen baking. Mimi is often found in the production kitchen passing time with the bakers, she sterilizes her hands, puts on some gloves and gets rolling or cutting cookies.”

In the first video they shared on Instagram, the sisters made marshmallow cupcakes, a family recipe that goes more than three generations.





“The recipe is my great-grandmother's recipe - so it’s seriously special. The texture and flavour is what sets them apart from any other cupcake. The secret is to hand beat the batter. You have to use a hand whip to mix the cupcakes or you will not get the light cake like texture once they are baked,” she revealed.





There will be more videos of the sisters cooking and baking, with Margaret sharing many of her recipes with the girls, including the family’s bread recipe.

“We want to share the recipe with everyone on lockdown so they can get the ingredients and bake their daily loaf instead of having to run to the shop all the time. It’s also cheaper to bake bread than to buy it. Then I think we’ll try to do a bunch of kid friendly recipes over this time at home.”





Now before you start cooking with your young child or sibling, these are Holly’s tips to make sure that it’s safe

Holly Rey and her sister, Mimi, are having fun in the kitchen during lockdown, baking their favourite family recipes. PICTURE: Holly Rey