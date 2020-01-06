Eggs are the stars of any decent breakfast. They may be easy to fry, but when it comes to boiling them, that's a different story.
In a recent blog post, Realhomes.com staff writer Anna Cottrell shared her tricks on how to achieve perfect results every time.
Soft boiled eggs
"If you love your eggs soft-boiled, with a runny centre, boil them for five to five and a half minutes maximum," writes Cottrell. Her pro tip is to make sure the water is boiling before adding the eggs to the pot. And always make sure the eggs are fully submerged in the water.
"After they're done boiling, put them in cold water for half a minute to make them easier to handle."