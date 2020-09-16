WATCH: How to cook bacon and egg on toast in 7 minutes

You may expect an air fryer to perfectly cook crispy fried chicken, crispy fries, and other delicious foods. But it is a lot more versatile than you might think.

Many advantages come with it. It turns traditionally unhealthy foods into healthy ones. It also cooks more quickly than a counter-top oven and is better suited to baked goods. From cakes to hard-boiled eggs for breakfast, there are many air fryer recipes to try.

Speaking of breakfast, an Australian man who goes by the name “Air Fryer Guy” on Instagram and who rarely shows his face online has taken the internet by storm with his creative seven-minute bacon and egg breakfast using an air fryer.

In the video, he places a slice of bread in the air fryer, cracks an egg on top, and then places a slice of bacon to the side.

He then closes the lid, turns the air fryer on at 180° C and then he has seven minutes to continue getting ready. Once the time is up, he just has to lift the toast out and it is topped with a cooked egg and crispy bacon.