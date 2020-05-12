WATCH: How to make a 3-Ingredient Oreo Icebox Cake

With lockdown in place, this is a time where any hack, short-cut, and cheat’s way out is much appreciated. That said, some of us who are not great when it comes to baking are totally obsessing over easy to make recipes. Scrolling through Instagram this week, I came across this amazing recipe for an Oreo ice cream cake, which is so easy to throw together, I almost feel guilty calling it an actual recipe. This dessert is made with only three simple ingredients – Oreo cookies, cream, and icing sugar. The recipe was shared by Eloise Head, an influencer who runs a food content Instagram page called @Fitwaffle.

She shares delectable dishes from food brands and restaurants with her 400 000 followers.

During the lockdown, she decided that it was time to reveal her own baking and cooking skills and the below recipe is one of those.

This is the perfect summer dessert and it’s so freaking easy!! Sound on for full instructions,” wrote Head.

Now we are just a few weeks away from winter, but there's always an excuse to have ice cream, right?

3-Ingredient Oreo Icebox Cake

Ingredients

750ml Double Cream

50g Icing Sugar

Roughly 60 Oreos (the exact amount will depend on your tin size)

Note: Remember to save some Oreos to crush up for the decoration on top.

Method

Whisk all the ingredients together until stiff peaks form.

Then add a thin layer to the base of the pan followed by a layer of Oreo’s and a thicker layer of cream.

Repeat the above step two more times finishing off with a layer of cream and spread out evenly.

Pop this in the fridge for a minimum of four hours then decorate the top with a sprinkle of Oreo crumbs.