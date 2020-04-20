WATCH: How to make 'bacon' using just carrots

The vegan diet has grown over the years, as more and more people start opting for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits.

So, whether you are looking to mix it into the ultimate macaroni cheese, customise a vegan burger or fry it into your chickpea omelette, finding a great alternative to bacon can be simple.

That said, vegan chef, Tabitha Brown took to social media last week to show her followers how they can make 'bacon' using carrots.

Claiming it tastes just like the real thing, Brown starts by peeling the carrot lengthwise - using a potato peeler to create thin strips.

"I’m about to make carrot bacon uh-huh. Now you've got a few strips, but if you want more than this, then do that because that's your business,” she says.