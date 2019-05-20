UCOOK will feature a line-up of SuzelleDIY recipes as part of their weekly dinner-kit, including Bobotie Balls. Pic: YouTube

SuzelleDIY and UCOOK have announced a collaboration for the month of May.

UCOOK will feature a line-up of SuzelleDIY recipes as part of their weekly dinner-kit, including Bobotie Balls, Hake Flake Bake, Ostrich and Biltong Butter, Halloumi Burgers, Lamb & Corn Salsa, and more, that customers will be able to order and cook at home from ethically and locally sourced seasonal ingredients.





Suzelle released her first cookbook – Recipes by SuzelleDIY – in 2018, packed full of Suzelle favourites and including everything from Fancy Papterts to Baklava Braai Pies and Popcorn Lollies.





Watch her make Bobotie Balls:





SuzelleDIY says, “A lot of people ask me: ‘Suzelle, how do I cook the perfect dinner every night?’ The secret is simple: don’t overcomplicate it! I love using UCOOK, and they’re here to make these things simple – it’s a DIY dinner. Delivered to you! There’s it!”





Suzelle will be showing her fans how to upcycle your UCOOK box in fun and creative ways.





The brown insulated boxes UCOOK boxes are recyclable and Suzelle has some clever tips and tricks up her to sleeve to bring them to life.



