WATCH: How to Make Chef Stephen Fraser’s Hot Cross Buns

When we saw Chef Stephen Fraser from Lanzerac Wine Estate’s hot cross bun recipe video, we couldn’t help but ask him about the popularity of the bun. He also shared his tips on giving your buns an edge and his favourite hot cross bun memory.

What makes hot cross buns so popular, even beyond the Easter?

It's a sweet and aromatic spiced bread bun that's versatile both in what you can do with it or how it can be served. It's great for a snack, or to toast for breakfast or lunch, and can be served with many items, from butter or cheese, bacon and maple syrup, pickled fish or even make a dessert by turning it into a bread and butter pudding.





Do you have a favourite hot cross bun memory?





I remember when I was growing up in Wales, my bedroom used to be above the kitchen, and I would wake up on Easter morning with the smell of the spices. I would run down the staircase knowing my mother had just taken out a tray of freshly baked hot cross buns from the oven. I would enjoy them when they were still warm and thickly smeared with butter and a cup of tea.





Is there something different that you use to either make your buns or serve them, that gives them an edge?





I’ve worked with a few different recipes and played around a little with them until I was really happy with them. I feel the main thing that makes them different is the combination and amount of spices I put in the mix.





Chef Stephen Fraser’s Hot Cross Buns (Serves 12)

Ingredients

For the buns:

1 tbsp (9g) dry yeast 100g castor sugar 375ml milk 650g bread flour 2 tsp cinnamon 2 tsp allspice 1/2 tsp salt 240g sultanas or raisins Zest of 1-2 oranges 50g melted butter 1 large egg

For the cross:

1/2 cup flour 5 tbsp water

For the glaze:

1 tbsp apricot jam 2 tsp water



