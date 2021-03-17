WATCH: How to make Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s famous coconut banana pancakes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you are a novice in the kitchen, then making them a pancake from scratch can be hazardous. Have no fear though, because below is a simple and delicious recipe by Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, aka 'The Rock', to help you, even if you have no idea where to start. Johnson recently took to his Instagram account to share a short video clip of the steps to prepare his favourite pancakes. Alongside the video, he wrote the pancake recipe step by step. He says this “original recipe” has been created by celebrity Chef Puttie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) The Rock’s famous coconut pancake

Makes: 6

Ingredients

2 cups maida (all-purpose flour)

3 tsp baking powder

3 tbs cane sugar (you may use normal sugar instead)

½ tsp sea salt (you may use common salt instead)

10 tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut

2 bananas, medium-sized, small dice

2 eggs

1 cup coconut water

1 cup coconut milk

¾ cup whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract or essence

2 tbs coconut oil, melted

2 tbs unsalted butter, melted (+ more to butter griddle)

Extra virgin olive oil spray, for griddle

Method

Sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl.

Add sugar, salt, and shredded coconut. Mix lightly with a wooden spoon.

In a separate bowl, lightly whisk eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, whole milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and butter.

Make a well in the centre of the flour mixture and pour in the milk mixture.

Mix lightly to combine, leaving the batter clumpy.

Add bananas to the batter, briefly stir to distribute evenly.

Always remember DO NOT overmix, a few lumps are okay.

Get to cooking.

Heat lightly oiled griddle to 275º or frying pan on medium, using a combination of spray and butter.

Ladle or pour batter onto the griddle, using 1 cup sized ladle or measuring cup for large cakes, ¼ cup for small.

Cook until the top of the pancakes have bubbles and a few bursts, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip carefully with a thin spatula.

Cook until brown and crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes, adding more spray and butter if needed.

Let's eat!

Transfer to a plate or platter and serve. It tastes best with 100% maple syrup.