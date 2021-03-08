WATCH: How to make Jamie Oliver’s bizarre ‘grapes pizza’ that’s taking over the internet

If you thought kiwi on pizza or pineapple on a pizza was controversial, British chef Jamie Oliver has upped that by revealing that his 'secret ingredient' on a sausage pizza is grapes. Pizza is one of the most-loved food items in the world and people love to have it with different toppings but there are few people who would prefer to have fruits as toppings. Appearing on Channel 4’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites along with his son Buddy, Oliver said the combination of sausage, rosemary, and grapes were a “match made in heaven”. The controversial "secret ingredient" did, however, leave fans torn between “delicious” and “horrifying”.

One user wrote: “Grapes on a pizza! As if pineapple wasn’t controversial enough.”

Another user wrote; "The most shocking thing I've heard tonight: Jamie Oliver put grapes on a pizza. With sausages. That's enough. I'm out.”

The celebrity chef put out a poll on his Twitter account, asking people to vote on the inclusion of the fruit. Most of those who responded said no. There were, however, a few who were brave to the challenge.

One Twitter user wrote: "We just done ur (sic) pizza. We loved the combo, kids are enjoying every mouthful."

Taken from Oliver’s website, here’ how to make the speedy sausage pizza.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

150g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

Olive oil

2 veggie sausages

1 small red onion

1 sprig of rosemary

1 heaped tbs sun-dried tomato paste

100g red seedless grapes

1 x 125g ball of mozzarella cheese

1 tbs pine nuts

Method

Preheat the oven to 240°C.

Pile the flour into a bowl with a small pinch of sea salt, add 80ml of water and mix into a dough, then knead on a flour-dusted surface for 2 minutes, adding a little extra flour, if needed. Roll and stretch out into a large oval (about 15cm x 30cm), then place in a large sturdy oiled tray.

Cover with a clean damp tea towel and leave to rest while you put a small non-stick frying pan on medium-high heat, then squeeze balls of sausage meat out of the skins into the pan (if using veggie sausages, roughly slice and use 1 tablespoon of olive oil for frying). Fry until golden all over, tossing regularly, while you peel the red onion and slice super finely, ideally on a mandolin (use the guard!).

Pick the rosemary leaves and toss with the onion, a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, and 1 tablespoon of oil until well coated.

Spread the tomato paste over the dough, sprinkle over the dressed red onion, and spoon over the sausage balls.

Toss the grapes into the pan for 1 minute, then spoon over the pizza with any juices, tear over the mozzarella and sprinkle with the pine nuts.

Place the tray over high heat on the hob until it starts to sizzle, then cook at the bottom of the oven for 10 minutes, or until golden and crisp.