WATCH: How to make Magic Whipped Cream in minutes using 3 ingredients

While watching cooking videos on YouTube this week, I came across ‘MAGIC Coffee Whipped Cream - 3 ingredients, no dairy, no eggs in 3 minutes’ video by Emmy Cho, a Chinese-American YouTuber who is known for her cooking videos and taste tests on a variety of food from different countries.

At the start of the video Cho shows two ingredients which are Nescafe Clasico Instant Coffee and sugar, and later added icy water and whisked all ingredients together until a silky, light and balanced outcome was formed.

Cho wrote that this three-ingredient recipe makes fluffy coffee-flavoured topping that can be used on a cake or to fill a pie but contains no dairy or eggs.

“Ok, first of all, does this recipe real work? Second of all, does this recipe really work? Big thanks to Dolores for sharing this one with me,” she said.

Subscribers commented that they have been making their drinks using this technique for a long time.

Shabby shab said “We have been making "cappuccino" this way in Egypt forever. You can also just stick the froth in a mason jar and put it in the freezer and just spoon it out as needed. It never fully hardens which makes it easy to spoon out as needed.”

Amrita Soda said “I can't believe so many people don't know this. Here in Argentina this is how you prepare coffee lol, you just wangjangle the thing until it's all creamy and tasty and then pour the water. It makes a lot of foam in your coffee”.

Bennett also commented that she made this two days ago, and while she did not care for the result, it was cool to see the foaming up in action.

“The result (I used Nescafe Classico) was a velvety foam that had some sweetness and a VERY pronounced coffee flavor and a degree of bitterness. The taste stuck in my mouth for hours. There was some, but not a lot, of undisolved sugar in the foam,” she wrote.