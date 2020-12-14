WATCH: How to make the viral oxtail pull-apart garlic buns

This week, TikTok user @devante340 shared a video of his oxtail pull-apart garlic buns to impress his followers with his cooking skills. But it was only after the video was reposted on Twitter by @0ddtoddler that it went viral receiving over two million views since the time of publishing. Twitter users flooded the post with comments asking where do people come up with these kinds of ideas, and that it looks good. Oxtail pull-apart garlic buns pic.twitter.com/TDJJwXFpop — IG: WasteGyalStyles (@0ddtoddler) December 13, 2020 Below is how you can make your own oxtail pull-apart garlic buns at home. For the milk bun

Ingredients

300g bread flour

140ml whole milk, and extra for brushing onto the bread

7g yeast

30g sugar

5g salt

4tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg

Method

Add the milk into a small bowl and warm to approximately 38°C, about 30 seconds in the microwave.

The milk should be warm, just a bit above body temperature. Add a pinch of sugar and the active dry yeast. Let sit for 5 minutes so the yeast will activate.

While the yeast activates, add the rest of the ingredients into your mixer bowl.

Once the yeast is activated, you should see bubbles on the surface of the mixture.

Pour it into the mixer bowl. Mix with a spatula until the dough just comes together. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

Install the dough hook on your mixer. Start at low speed, then gradually increase to setting 8 out of 10. Knead for 10 to 12 minutes, until the dough is very smooth.

Stop the mixer in the middle and scrape the dough from the sides of the bowl. Test the dough by pulling a piece of it using both of your hands.

It should stretch into a very thin and translucent sheet. The dough should be wet and a bit sticky.

Grease a big bowl with a thin layer of oil. Place the dough into the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. Let rise until the dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.

Line a 23 cm x 23 cm baking pan with parchment paper.

Punch the air out of the dough. Transfer it onto a lightly oiled working surface. Divide the dough into 9 even pieces by cutting it into 3 even strips, then further cutting each strip into 3 small pieces.

Each piece of dough should weigh 68 to 70 grams.

Shape the dough one piece at a time. Tuck the dough onto itself by pinching the dough from all sides into the centre using your fingers, creating a round shape.

Then roll the dough in a circular motion with your palm against the table, until it forms a round ball.

Place the dough balls onto the parchment paper, evenly spaced, in a 3-by-3 array.

Cover the baking pan with plastic wrap.

Let rest again for another 35 to 45 minutes, until the size has doubled.

For the oxtail

Ingredients

1kg oxtails

¼ cup brown sugar

1tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1tbsp salt

2tsp garlic powder

1tsp black pepper

1tsp all-spice

1tsp browning

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1tbsp garlic, chopped

2 whole carrots chopped

1 scotch bonnet or habanero pepper seeds and membrane removed and chopped

1 cup beef broth

1tbsp ketchup

1tsp dried thyme

2tbsp water

1tbsp cornstarch

Method

Rinse oxtails with water and vinegar and pat dry. Cover oxtails with brown sugar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, all-spice, and browning and rub into oxtails.

Set the pressure cooker on high to sauté and once hot, add vegetable oil. Next, add your larger oxtail pieces to the pot, flat side down about ¼ inch apart, and brown on each side.

Remove oxtail after browning and place in a bowl.

De-glaze your pressure cooker by adding about t tbsp of beef broth to the insert. Take a wooden spoon and de-glaze your pot by removing the brown bits at the bottom.

Then add your yellow onions, green onions, carrots, garlic, and scotch bonnet pepper. Stir and sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onions have softened.

Add dried thyme, oxtails, remaining beef broth, and ketchup to the pressure cooker insert.

Press “cancel” on your instant pot. Cover and cook on high pressure for 45 minutes. Once the timer is done, allow the pressure cooker to naturally release.

Once all pressure has been released, open the lid and remove oxtails and vegetables, leaving the liquid behind.

Turn the pressure cooker on sauté. Once the liquid begins to simmer, create a cornstarch slurry by combining corn starch and water in a separate bowl.

Stir into the simmering liquid. Cook until the liquid is slightly thickened.

Let the oxtail chill before shredding.

Set sauce aside for dipping after baking the oxtail buns.

For the garlic butter

24g parsley

40g butter

15g parmesan cheese

20g minced garlic

Method

Melt butter and combine all the other ingredients.

Set aside for garnish.

Assembling

Roll 70g of dough balls into a 7 cm circle.

Place shredding oxtail in the centre.

Add mozzarella cheese.

Carefully start to close from each side.

With a pan or skillet of your choice place the side that you closed facing downwards inside the pan.

Continue the process until the pan is fell.

Mix parmesan cheese, parsley, minced garlic, melted butter.

With a pastry brush coat the top of the buns generously.

Bake

Preheat the oven to 176°C.

Bake for 20-25 or until golden brown.