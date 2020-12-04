WATCH: How to make the viral sponge cake that looks exactly like the real thing

In June, Facebook user Herman Huang shared images of some edible "dishwashing" sponge cakes to little fanfare among his followers.

But it was only after he posted it on the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group months later that it went viral.

Crafted from a mixture of flour, eggs, sugar, butter, lemon juice, and food colours, these sponges can actually pass for the real thing. There is also a ‘soap foam’ as well, which is made from lemon juice beat with sugar.

Huang even uploaded a video onto his YouTube channel so people could easily follow his instructions on how to make the sponge cakes.

“Eating sponge cake is normal, how about in dish sponge shape. It is unique and also delicious,” the post captioned.