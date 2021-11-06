WATCH: How to make TikTok’s famous 60 clove garlic soup

TikTok creators never cease to surprise me with the amazing recipes they come up with. Some seem a little bizarre, some are almost too pretty to eat, and others are downright delicious. So as the kind of person who usually doubles the amount of garlic that any recipe calls for, when I encountered a recipe for 60-clove garlic soup, I was amazed.

Posted by Foodwithliz, the recipe has since gone viral online. The video, which was shared to the video-sharing app on September 3, shows how she roasts garlic with oil, salt, and pepper. Even though they were intrigued by the soup, users were also wary of the staggering amount of garlic. One user set the record straight, saying: “cooked garlic is nowhere near as pungent as raw garlic; everyone can calm down.” As garlic lovers, we completely agree. @foodwithliz Reply to @teekeatz 60 whole cloves of garlic for this creamy garlic soup 🧄 #garlicbread #foodtok #goodsoup #veganrecipes #soup #fyp ♬ original sound - Tru Blume Here’s how to make the famous soup.

Ingredients 60 cloves of garlic Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt 2 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced 1 white onion, diced

2½ cups heavy cream (or milk of your choice) 1 tsp stock Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste Croutons and parsley for topping Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Slice off the top of each garlic head using a chef’s knife. After that, generously drizzle the open garlic heads with oil and season with kosher salt. Lastly, all of the garlic should be wrapped in foil and placed together in a shallow dish or on a baking sheet. Roast the garlic cloves for 40 minutes to one hour, until golden and soft. Once the garlic cloves are roasted, allow them to cool before handling.

In the meantime, dice the potatoes and onion. Add potatoes to a pot, fill with water until fully submerged, and then bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes for 15-20 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and set aside. Add two tablespoons of oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat, and saute the onions for 5-8 minutes or until lightly golden brown. After the garlic has cooled, squeeze the roasted cloves into a bowl. Discard the papery shell.