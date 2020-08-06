WATCH: How to make TikTok’s viral cloud bread
Have you heard of cloud bread? Well, it’s all over TikTok, kind of like pancake cereal and dalgona coffee was a few months ago.
What is cloud bread you will ask? According to my research, cloud bread has been around since the seventies, when it was introduced to the world through the Atkins diet. It's super fluffy, fun to make and even more fun to cut into. Cloud bread can be made in any colour or flavour.
Plus, the recipe is so easy – all you need are eggs, cream cheese, baking powder and different flavourings.
This kind of bread can be used in a variety of bread-substituting ways that will not break the nutritional bank if you are watching your carbs or avoiding gluten. And since the flavour is mild on its own, you can dress it up to suit whatever your needs may be.
Here is how you make cloud bread using a few simple ingredients.
Cotton candy cloud bread
Ingredients
3 egg whites
¼ cup of sugar
1 ⅓ tbs cornstarch
Cotton candy flavouring
Blue and pink gel food colour
Method
Using a hand or stand mixer, whisk together the egg whites until foamy.
Add the sugar and cornstarch and whisk again until the mixture forms stiff peaks (this will take a while). Add half a vial of cotton candy flavouring and gently mix.
Separate the mixture into two bowls. Using gel food colouring, make one bowl pink and one blue. Place spoonfuls of each mixture on a baking pan and form into a round shape. Bake for 27 minutes at 149ºC.
View this post on Instagram
💕COTTON CANDY CLOUD “bread” ☁️🍞 As you can see I’m having fun with this tiktok trend 😂 after doing the blue Oreo one yesterday (see previous post) I had the idea to make a cotton candy one but tweaked the recipe a bit. ✨In this video, we doubled the recipe below because I wanted a larger end result. To make: 3 egg whites 1/4 cup sugar 1 1/3 tablespoons cornstarch Cotton candy flavoring (found on amazon) Blue and pink gel coloring Using a hand or stand mixer, whisk together the egg whites until foamy. Add the sugar and cornstarch and whisk together again until stiff peaks (this will take a while). Add 1/2 vial of cotton candy flavoring and gently mix in. Separate the mixture into two bowls. Using gel food coloring, make one bowl pink and one blue. Add sooonfuls of each mixture on to a baking pan and slightly form into a round shape. Bake for 27 minutes in a 300 degree oven ✨ . . . . #cloudbread #tiktokfood #cottoncandy #easyrecipe #tiktok #tiktokers #recipes #recipe #meringue #sweettooth #instaeat #satisfeed #feedme #cheatday #foodgasm #foodgawker #viral #tiktokviral #instagood #bread #colorfulfood #thefeedfeed #forkyeah #onthetable #tastemademedoit