WATCH: How to make TikTok’s viral cloud bread

Have you heard of cloud bread? Well, it’s all over TikTok, kind of like pancake cereal and dalgona coffee was a few months ago.

What is cloud bread you will ask? According to my research, cloud bread has been around since the seventies, when it was introduced to the world through the Atkins diet. It's super fluffy, fun to make and even more fun to cut into. Cloud bread can be made in any colour or flavour.

Plus, the recipe is so easy – all you need are eggs, cream cheese, baking powder and different flavourings.

This kind of bread can be used in a variety of bread-substituting ways that will not break the nutritional bank if you are watching your carbs or avoiding gluten. And since the flavour is mild on its own, you can dress it up to suit whatever your needs may be.

Here is how you make cloud bread using a few simple ingredients.