WATCH: Is this the perfect magwinya recipe?

Amagwinya (fat-cake) is one of South Africa’s traditional dishes. From my knowledge and experience, it is something very easy to make but many people still get it wrong.

It is bread dough deep-fried in oil, and then can be eaten just as it is or with jam, butter, cheese, polony, savoury filling, curried mince.fries or anything else you think would taste wonderful.

Amagwinya has a distinct similarity to the doughnut in composition and preparation, although its preparation is a far cry from the creamy and sweet fillings that most people associate doughnuts with.

According to food experts, the history of these deep-fried dough balls goes back many years, to the days of the Voortrekkers who found it much quicker and easier to make than bread.

If you have been struggling to make the perfect amagwinya, an Instagram account called Awesome Dishes shared a recipe this week of how to make No Scale Puff Puff Amagwinya.