WATCH: Is this the perfect magwinya recipe?
Amagwinya (fat-cake) is one of South Africa’s traditional dishes. From my knowledge and experience, it is something very easy to make but many people still get it wrong.
It is bread dough deep-fried in oil, and then can be eaten just as it is or with jam, butter, cheese, polony, savoury filling, curried mince.fries or anything else you think would taste wonderful.
Amagwinya has a distinct similarity to the doughnut in composition and preparation, although its preparation is a far cry from the creamy and sweet fillings that most people associate doughnuts with.
According to food experts, the history of these deep-fried dough balls goes back many years, to the days of the Voortrekkers who found it much quicker and easier to make than bread.
If you have been struggling to make the perfect amagwinya, an Instagram account called Awesome Dishes shared a recipe this week of how to make No Scale Puff Puff Amagwinya.
They write that if you do not have a scale you can still make and enjoy amagwinya without them turning out solid rock. But if you do have a scale, then you can use the below recipe ingredients, and follow the video on how to make them.
Ingredients
280g self-raising flour
110g sugar or at your discretion
2 tsp active dried yeast
190ml lukewarm milk
30ml lukewarm water
Pinch of salt
1tsp crushed chilli
½ tsp nutmeg
