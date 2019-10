WATCH: Jourdan Dunn cooks for British Vogue









Jourdan Dunn showed off her cooking skills for British Vogue PICTURE: Vogue UK

Prawn and potato curry is not a dish I would have thought one of the world's current supermodels loves to eat. I mean, she's a model and potatoes are carbs, which are enemy #1!

But then again, Jourdan Dunn, who is currently on the cover of British Vogue for the third time in her career - twice alone and once in a group - is no ordinary model.





Not only has she proven that she has staying power, but she's one of the models who quickly realised the power of diversifying their interests and cooking is one of those interests.









She has had an online cooking show, called Well Dunn with Jourdan Dunn, where she did quick recipes and also hosted her friends and fellow supermodels, Karlie Kloss, Sessilee Lopez, Chanel Iman, Cara Delevigne and Joan Smalls.





While that show ended a while back, you can see some previous episodes here , she still hasn't lost her touch for making delicious, but simple and quick recipes.





She took the glossy magazine into her kitchen as she made prawn and potato curry for her friend who was coming over.





Want to try it out? Here's the recipe below





JOURDAN DUNN'S PRAWN AND POTATO CURRY





Ingredients





500g medium prawns

4 medium potatoes

1 scotch bonnet pepper

1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

2-3 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon ccurry powder

1 tablespoon green seasoning

3/4tspn salt

1/4 tspn cumin seeds

2 cups basmati rice

1 small bunch coriander

1 tin coconut milk





Method





Watch her cooking and tips in the video below