WATCH: Make an overnight oat smoothie bowl for Mother’s Day

While coronavirus will mark this year’s celebrations, it’s no excuse to not try and make Mother’s Day special.

Planning something extraordinary would be slightly difficult but even the smallest gesture can make any mother happy.

Below, television presenter and blogger, Roxy Burger shares her twist on a traditional smoothie with an overnight oat smoothie bowl. Not only is this recipe delicious, but it is packed with heart-healthy benefits.

In her Instagram video, Burger explains that she suffers from high cholesterol, which is why it is so important for her to eat meals that are high in fibre and naturally decrease her cholesterol levels.

Marketing Manager at Jungle, Kershnee Kallee says that just because families can’t go out doesn’t mean that moms need to miss out on the royal treatment this Mother’s Day – breakfast in bed is definitely still on the cards.