WATCH: Make an overnight oat smoothie bowl for Mother’s Day
While coronavirus will mark this year’s celebrations, it’s no excuse to not try and make Mother’s Day special.
Planning something extraordinary would be slightly difficult but even the smallest gesture can make any mother happy.
Below, television presenter and blogger, Roxy Burger shares her twist on a traditional smoothie with an overnight oat smoothie bowl. Not only is this recipe delicious, but it is packed with heart-healthy benefits.
In her Instagram video, Burger explains that she suffers from high cholesterol, which is why it is so important for her to eat meals that are high in fibre and naturally decrease her cholesterol levels.
Marketing Manager at Jungle, Kershnee Kallee says that just because families can’t go out doesn’t mean that moms need to miss out on the royal treatment this Mother’s Day – breakfast in bed is definitely still on the cards.
“Use this opportunity to concoct a delightful breakfast that mom will love – there are so many easy recipes out there with simple and healthy ingredients like Jungle Oats, that most households have in their pantry,” said Kallee in a statement.
Ingredients
⅓ cups of Jungle Oats
⅓ cups of milk
2-3 tsp of yoghurt
Frozen Berries
Chia Seeds
Method
Lay ⅓ cups of Oats at the bottom of your bowl.
Pour ⅓ cups of milk over the oats.
Add two or three spoons of yoghurt.
Add frozen berries.
Leave it covered in the fridge overnight.
When ready to serve to add chia seeds.
View this post on Instagram
After I gave birth to Ady I discovered that I suffer from familial hypercholesterolemia - basically I inherited bad high cholesterol. It was quite a shock - especially because my dad has had a triple bypass and I've seen how important heart health is ❣️I've looked extensively into ways to naturally decrease my cholesterol and one way is through diet: increase fibre intake, fruit and veggies, decrease meat intake and high fat foods 🍏🍓🥦🥕So here's my everyday super easy @junglesouthafrica Smoothie Bowl 🤩 If I can make it (and I'm useless in the kitchen!) so can you! Enjoy 🥳 #DoLifeWithHeart #JungleOats #100YearsInSA
A post shared by Roxy Burger (@roxyburger) on