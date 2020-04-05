WATCH: Make Jamie Oliver’s Eggless Chocolate Cake

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

When baking a cake, eggs are known to be one of the important ingredients you should have for a perfect recipe. Eggs are known to give the cake consistency and structure and help in binding the other ingredients together. However, there are people who are a little skeptical about consuming a cake due to the presence of egg yolk which is whipped along with butter and cream to get a perfect texture for the cake. Celebrity chef and restaurateur took to Instagram this week and shared a video on how he makes his egg-less chocolate cake. “There’s no need for eggs in this incredible chocolate cake. Crisp on the outside and oozy on the inside, it’s so easy and so delicious. It’ll make you happy for sure,” said Oliver.

Here’s how to make it.

Serves: 12

Ingredients

200g soft unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

200g hazelnuts

200g quality dark chocolate

200g self-raising flour

200ml semi-skimmed milk

200g golden caster sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Grease and line a deep non-stick 25cm x 25cm tray with grease-proof paper. If you don’t have a non-stick tray, simply grease what you’ve got and dust it lightly with flour before lining with the paper.

Blitz the nuts in a food processor until fine.

With the processor still running, snap in the chocolate, then add the butter, followed by the flour and a pinch of sea salt.

Pour in the milk, then add the sugar, letting the processor do all the work bringing it together.

Once smooth and combined, use a spatula to help you tip the mixture into your lined tray, spreading it out evenly.

Bake for 18 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven, or until crispy and spongy at the edges, but still a bit gooey and wobbly in the middle.

Now, you can either serve it warm with an extra grating of chocolate, some fresh fruit and a dollop of yoghurt, a scoop of ice cream or even custard and enjoy it like a pudding.

Or, let it cool into more of a gooey brownie.