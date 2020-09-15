WATCH: Malaysian comedian Uncle Roger roasts Jamie Oliver’s egg fried rice

Malaysian comedian and YouTuber Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger is not afraid to call it as he sees it when it comes to cooking rice. He recently took on British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver by reviewing his method for making egg fried rice. Ng dismissed Oliver‘s recipe as “all wrong”. In his recent viral video, Ng criticises the recipe and questions its authenticity. But his fault-finding is delivered in such a funny way that it will also have you laughing. And he doesn’t mince his words on all the things Jamie did wrong. In the video, he cheerfully notes that he is “looking forward” to reviewing Oliver’s cooking skills, as he considers him to be a “professional, very established” chef.

Some things that Ng disapproves of is the use of a saucepan instead of a wok, the extensive use of olive oil, frying sliced spring onions instead of using them as a garnish, using precooked rice, pouring chilli jam into the rice (he takes issue with the existence of chilli jam), adding a splash of water during cooking, breaking up a block of silk tofu by hand, and the lack of MSG and garlic. The comedian also stressed that if rice is too dry or wet, the dish will be completely ruined.

What is chilli jam? And why does @jamieoliver love olive oil so much 🤔



Full video: https://t.co/fIllw9PM7s pic.twitter.com/RZkQBh19pt — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) September 4, 2020

The video attracted much attention with one person commenting that as a white person who grew up in a Chinese family, he is embarrassed by Jamie Oliver.

Another person said: “Why do they always put water into rice?”

While another wrote that the title of the video should be changed to, “How to Make Asian People Annoyed”.