WATCH: McDonald’s CEO shows SA how to make a ‘Big Mac’ at home

It has been over a week since fast-food company McDonald's closed its doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

If you have been missing some of the restaurant’s famous dishes, we have some good news. The McDonald’s South Africa social media team took to Instagram this week to share a video of their Chief Executive Officer Greg Solomon demonstrating how you can make your own Big Mac at home during the lockdown.

In a video posted on Instagram, Solomon thanked South Africans for staying home during the lockdown and said he missed the burger so much that he attempted to make it at home.

“McDonald’s family, thank you for staying at home. I have been missing the Big Mac so I attempted to make it at home. Two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. Now we wait for the buns to rise before we bake them,” said Solomon. He added that for the beef patty all you need is salt and pepper.