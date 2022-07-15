WATCH: ‘No more hard labour’ as Limpopo student shows ingenious hack for perfecting soft pap using hand blender

When it comes to cooking hacks, TikTok has dramatically opened up a brave new world of culinary adventures. But it appears one video – viewed over 600 000 times – has taken social media by storm for flipping the traditional way of cooking pap which is by stirring the pap using a wooden pin.

One student from Polokwane in Limpopo has revealed that they prepare the delicacy by using a hand blender – something many of us never thought of doing. Maize meal is a staple in many homes in South Africa. Whether you have it as phuthu, umphokoqo, stiff or wet pap, and porridge, it is the main source of starch. Many people eat maize meal twice or thrice a day, so not being able to properly cook it has been frustrating for them. Plus, it generally doesn't take long to cook – about 40 minutes, depending on the quality and the style of pap. If prepared correctly, pap tastes great and leaves you feeling full and satisfied. In the video, Tshwanetji Rampedi puts a pot of water on the stove to boil. Once the water boils, Ramapedi pours maize meal slowly but steadily in a circular motion into the pot and uses the hand blender to stir at the same time. Mixing the maize meal with hot water slowly is very important because this prevents lumps from forming.

After posting the video on her TikTok account, she received numerous comments from her followers, with many judging her for her technique and many others applauding her for making a hard job easier. #studentlife #lifehack ♬ original sound - MrKleb Balasa @tshwanetjieats How I make pap #pap “Bill Gates once said: “I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because he will find an easy way to do it. That was smart,” wrote one user. “I love people like you. You remind me of myself, I take an umbrella to hang the laundry ko washing line. I'm all for making life easier,” said a second user.

