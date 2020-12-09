WATCH: People are amazed and confused by TikTok’s Sprite pie

A pie shell with an entire can of Sprite dumped in the centre are the main ingredients for this viral recipe by a TikTok user named @kitchentools. In the oven, the dessert transforms from a puddle of liquid and sugar into a deliciously golden pie with a gooey, caramalised filling and, of course, that iconic hint of lemonade flavouring associated with Sprite. From popular Youtubers to TikTok chefs, everyone has been hopping onto the trend to test out whether the seemingly impossible concoction of ingredients will bake into something edible. It’s similar to a recipe derived from the Depression Era in America called “water pie” that also uses pantry staples, like sugar, butter and water. During these tough times, there was a scarcity of food and ingredients like cocoa and certain fruits were hard to come by. Thus, making do with what was on hand and being creative in the kitchen was the only solution. Emmy Eats, one of the YouTubers to test out the trend was pleasantly surprised by the outcome. Allowing the delicately soupy mixture to set in the refrigerator, she enjoyed a slice, stating that it tasted similar to a sugar cookie with a strong vanilla and buttery flavour coming through.

However, another critic, David Seymour, who is known for reviewing viral foods, said the consistency of the pie filling was gel-like, something akin to “vaseline”.

Regardless of what anyone says, the fact that this pie bakes into a custard centre using a can of soda is amazing and worth trying out at home. See the recipe below.

Sprite pie

By @kitchentools

Ingredients

Frozen pie crust (thawed)

1 can of Sprite

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 tbs vanilla extract

5 tbs butter (grated)

4 tbs flour

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200ºC.

Combine the sugar and four together in a bowl and stir until well combined.

Pour the entire can of sprite into your pie crust.

Using a spoon, gradually add the sugar and flour mixture to your pie crust, sprinkling it evenly over the sprite.

Spoon over the vanilla extract.

Add the grated butter to the pie, so that it covers most of the mixture evenly.

Bake for 30 minutes at 200ºC and then reduce the temperature to 135ºC and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Allow the pie to cool at room temperature and then place in the fridge for at least an hour.

Slice and enjoy.