WATCH: Pizza cereal is the latest food trend. Here’s how to make it
Ever since the lockdown started, people have been cooking and baking trying out new recipes and new innovations to pass time.
When it comes to innovations, one of the things we have been introduced to in the past weeks is the ever popular Dalgona Coffee.
From waffles, doughnuts to muffins, cereal trends have also emerged after a recipe for “pancake cereal” was shared on the video sharing app, TikTok.
And now there's pizza cereal. I know. I was also confused, at first.
The pizza cereal is created by food influencer, Valentina Mussi, and you can make it at home with just three ingredients.
This new dish makes use of pre-made pizza dough, mozzarella, and tomato sauce. And despite its name, it is not to be dipped in or submerged in milk. You can have it as a snack, which I think is the best way to enjoy it.
Mussi was inspired by the trend for pancake cereal and how much everyone on social media loved all the "cereals" that followed.
How to make pizza cereal.
Ingredients
Pre-made pizza dough
Shredded mozzarella
Tomato sauce
Pepperoni (optional)
Method
Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
Roll out the pizza dough and cut little circles with a cookie cutter or knife.
Place circles over a baking sheet and add tomato, cheese, and pepperoni.
Bake for eight minutes at 200 degrees Celsius or until crispy.