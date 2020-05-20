WATCH: Pizza cereal is the latest food trend. Here’s how to make it

Ever since the lockdown started, people have been cooking and baking trying out new recipes and new innovations to pass time.

When it comes to innovations, one of the things we have been introduced to in the past weeks is the ever popular Dalgona Coffee.

From waffles, doughnuts to muffins, cereal trends have also emerged after a recipe for “pancake cereal” was shared on the video sharing app, TikTok.

And now there's pizza cereal. I know. I was also confused, at first.

The pizza cereal is created by food influencer, Valentina Mussi, and you can make it at home with just three ingredients.