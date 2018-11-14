Venchi is renowned for their walls of flowing chocolate.



New York — Turin, a Northern Italian city known for chocolate confections, is home to Venchi, a 140-year-old company that has opened a shop in New York City.

The Manhattan store offers an immersive experience: A wall of chocolate bars and bins of wrapped chocolate bonbons lead to the rear lounge, with three walls of flowing chocolate “waterfalls” (glass protects visitors from splatter).









Warm chocolate-hazelnut sauce is dispensed at a counter near the entrance to embellish rich gelati, mostly in chocolate and nut flavours, made in- house.





Other counters and shelves are filled with stacks of chocolate and nut bark and boxed assortments ready for gift-giving.





The offerings range from chocolate mousse or truffles to the more unique Venchi specialties of Gianduja, Giandujotto and Nougatine that are rich in hazelnuts. Those craving a cool moment in the city that never sleeps can enjoy the artisanal gelato in a variety of refreshing flavours.







