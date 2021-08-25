WATCH: This ingenious hack for cooking chicken will impress you

When it comes to cooking hacks, TikTok has dramatically opened up a brave new world of culinary adventures. But it appears one video – viewed over 4 million times – has taken social media by storm for literally flipping the traditional way of cooking chicken drumsticks on its head.

One home chef revealed that they prepare the delectable nibble by hanging the end of the drumsticks upside down and roasting them in the oven. In a video posted by user @rajmin2025, you can see someone taking their chicken drummers and inserting the ends in between a wire oven rack. When the rack is lifted and inserted, the drumsticks will hang down – simply add any carby extras such as potatoes, vegetables or chips in a pan below, and all those delicious chicken drippings will fall on top, maximising the flavour.

@rajmin2025 👍 ♬ Bongo cha-cha-cha - Remastered - Caterina Valente After watching the clip, it seems like I’m not the only one impressed by this innovative cooking technique. Most TikTokers had a fairly positive response to the cooking tip. Some even called it “brilliant”. “That looks delicious,” one user wrote.

“Peoples’ creativity can be next-level sometimes,” another added. However, others were less convinced, stating that meat cooked in that way would be incredibly dry. They also questioned why the leg didn’t fall through when it shrinks. Another user also suggested that the chicken is being held on by wires in the video.