WATCH: TikTok chef goes viral for making food emojis in real life

There are so many amazing foodies and chefs on TikTok now and it’s cool to see how they are re-imagining how the food world can look.

Ash Baber has recently gone viral on the social media platform for his baking videos. Baber’s TikTok account took off after he started experimenting with recreating the food emojis we all know and love and wish we could eat as actual recipes.

His first hit was with the birthday cake emoji, which is tall, white, has big berries and even bigger candles on top. In the video, Baber said he to do it just because it didn’t look like a cake that would hold up.

In an interview with Insider, he said the cake was supposed to be a one-off experiment, which he did by zooming into the emoji on his phone and copying every detail – including using regular table candlesticks instead of birthday cake candles. But then his followers recommended other emojis for him to recreate, and it's become a series.

Baber has made life-sized versions of the doughnut emoji, the cupcake emoji, and the croissant emoji.