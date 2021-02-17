WATCH: TikTok chef goes viral for making food emojis in real life
There are so many amazing foodies and chefs on TikTok now and it’s cool to see how they are re-imagining how the food world can look.
Ash Baber has recently gone viral on the social media platform for his baking videos. Baber’s TikTok account took off after he started experimenting with recreating the food emojis we all know and love and wish we could eat as actual recipes.
His first hit was with the birthday cake emoji, which is tall, white, has big berries and even bigger candles on top. In the video, Baber said he to do it just because it didn’t look like a cake that would hold up.
@ashbaber
birthday cake emoji......cake 😌 ##fy ##foodtiktok ##cake ##baking ##learnontiktok♬ Cinnamon Bun - Prod by Rose
In an interview with Insider, he said the cake was supposed to be a one-off experiment, which he did by zooming into the emoji on his phone and copying every detail – including using regular table candlesticks instead of birthday cake candles. But then his followers recommended other emojis for him to recreate, and it's become a series.
Baber has made life-sized versions of the doughnut emoji, the cupcake emoji, and the croissant emoji.
“I never thought I’d be spending so much time looking at emojis like this, but I will say my goal is to recreate them. It’s never to look exact, just because these images are more cartoon. If someone wants to learn how to make something, I’d never recommend them to come to my page.
“I follow so many people on TikTok who make food videos, and they're the professionals. Whereas when it comes to me, I've never made the recipe before. It's me trying it for the first time. I'm just trying to figure it out, I don't really know what I'm doing,” he said.
Below are some of our favourite creations.
@ashbaber
🍩🍩 ##fy ##donuts ##foodtiktok ##learnontiktok ##baking♬ Kawaii - Yusei
@ashbaber
🥨🥨 ##fy ##pretzel ##baking ##foodtiktok ##learnontiktok♬ Free Town - Lofi Instrumental Beats Kingz
@ashbaber
🧋🧋 ##boba ##bobatea ##foodtiktok ##fy ##learnontiktok♬ Waiting - L.Dre
@ashbaber
Reply to @darcybowley 🍮🍮 ##flan ##fy ##foodtiktok ##learnontiktok♬ Sunday Vibes - Masego & MEDASIN