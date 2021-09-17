WATCH: TikTokers share their favourite Heritage Day dishes
TikTok is taking over the world of food!
The wildly popular micro-vlogging app has been on the rise for months, but since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a breeding ground for an array of trendy foods.
From sourdough bread to feta pasta, it has become the place for avid home cooks to share their tips and tricks in the kitchen and for novice foodies to learn a thing or two.
Now, as the country prepares to celebrate Heritage Day next week, the video-sharing-focused social networking service has launched the #RepYourHeritage challenge which calls on all South Africans to represent their heritage through the diverse dishes found in Mzansi.
Currently sitting at just over 680 000 views, the hashtag pulls through local food recipes such as braai, bunny chow, and tshisanyama – which are just some of the dishes that have found a way of uniting the rainbow nation.
Here’s what some of SA’s talented, local TikTok foodies have whipped for Heritage Month.
One-pot mince pilau
Durban-based Rising Voices recipient, recipe developer, and foodie, Solina Naidoo, shared her easy-to-make one-pot mince pilau recipe for Heritage Day.
This mouth-watering dish is commonly enjoyed in the Indian community; however, this dish should most certainly be enjoyed by anyone who likes spicy food.
Naidoo said: “If you haven’t tried the mince pilau, then you are missing out!”
Communicating combos
South Africans generally enjoy Heritage Day with a good braai which is why it comes as no surprise that pap and vleis, a South African household staple, has been featured as a local favourite.
Professional chef and food blogger, Lala Tee, shared her quick pap recipe which she enjoys with some juicy meat.
Our beloved bunny chow
From Durban to Cape Town, bunny chow is considered a popular street food across many communities within South Africa.
For Heritage Day, TikTok vlogger and foodie Just Jamie showed users how to make this dish from the comfort of their homes.
For a tip or two, check out what Jamie put together.
Mzansi and meat
Taking us on a trip down memory lane is foodie and small-business owner Tasneem Waggie.
Waggie’s meal of choice takes her back to a time with her grandparents who used to prepare simple, yet tasty, lamb chops.
The recipe is pretty straight forward but she suggests adding a side of veggies to round off the meal perfectly.
Mogodu Monday made simple
Cooking_with_Aurora shared a very simple mogodu recipe – just add onion, aromatic seasoning and just keep cooking until it is ready to serve.
That way, the original taste and smell of mogodu are still preserved.
