WATCH: Times are so tough that all you need for this pizza recipe are dough and ice

These days social media is full of videos of strange dishes. You might have seen a lot of experimentation with dishes like Maggi and biryani. But now these people did not even leave pizza. Not that we have never come across strange pizza toppings but we never saw this one coming.

Meat or veggies are usually added to pizza, but a person has just put ice with cheese. Just hearing the ice in pizza sounds like a strange combination. The “ice pizza” recipe video has been shared by a chef, who goes by the name Does He Bake Dough on Instagram. The video has gone viral on the internet, garnering many likes and comments. In the viral clip, the chef is seen preparing the batter for the dough. He then flattens the prepared dough giving it a perfectly round shape. Once the flattened dough is on the pan, he puts some cubes of ice on the dough.

And without even budging and rethinking his actions, he puts it into the oven. The pizza comes out with the star ingredient completely invisible and all one can see is the crusted pizza base. The pizza is then topped up with a handful of shredded cheese, and is, apparently, ready to be served. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Does He Bake Dough (@doeshebakedough) We are not sure if anyone would try this recipe at home, but it has surely grabbed the attention of internet users. Social media users, who saw this icy madness, could not help but rush to the comment section to react. One user wrote, “Showed this to my Italian friend, he died.” Another wondered and said, “I seriously cannot tell if this is a joke or not.” “Can you pass us the recipe,” said one user mockingly. “Hope you won’t work in Italy,” cautioned another. Another demanded, “Give me my mobile data back.”