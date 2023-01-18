Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

WATCH: Tom Hanks proudly introduces cola and champagne drink creation. Here’s how to make it at home

Tom Hanks possibly just gave us the newest cocktail of 2023. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach

Published 2h ago

Tom Hanks is very proud of his new cocktail creation.

The legendary actor recently appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the pair chatted about a dinner he went to in New York City with his wife, Rita Wilson. A bottle of champagne was ordered, but Hanks usually doesn’t partake.

“I’m not a big drinker,” the actor said. “So I usually have a diet coke because if you don't have a long enough disco nap, you’re going to fall asleep at 11.45pm. So, I have a little bit of caffeine,” he said.

“But they brought the champagne around, they brought the nice flutes, it was like the last episode of ‘The Bachelor’. I just had this diet coke and I said, ‘Oh give me a shot of champagne in there for crying out loud’.”

While everyone at his table called the Hollywood icon “insane”, he insisted the drink was delicious.

Accordingly, Colbert asked Hanks to recreate the beverage and he shared that it was simply two-thirds of a glass of coke topped with a shot of champagne and served on the rocks. Though clearly sceptical about the combo, Colbert looked happily surprised as he sipped his drink.

"It's strangely, strikingly, shamefully good," he said. Hanks said that everyone in his family who tried the drink that night agreed.

And after some debate over what to name it, Hanks decided upon “Diet Cokagne”. Here’s the recipe.

The Diet Cokagne

Ingredients

⅔ diet coke (or a diet cola of your choice)

Champagne

Method

Pour ⅔ of the diet coke into a glass.

Add a shot of champagne.

Serve with ice (optional).

