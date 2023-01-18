WATCH: Tom Hanks proudly introduces cola and champagne drink creation. Here’s how to make it at home

The legendary actor recently appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the pair chatted about a dinner he went to in New York City with his wife, Rita Wilson. A bottle of champagne was ordered, but Hanks usually doesn’t partake.

Tom Hanks is very proud of his new cocktail creation.

“I’m not a big drinker,” the actor said. “So I usually have a diet coke because if you don't have a long enough disco nap, you’re going to fall asleep at 11.45pm. So, I have a little bit of caffeine,” he said.

“But they brought the champagne around, they brought the nice flutes, it was like the last episode of ‘The Bachelor’. I just had this diet coke and I said, ‘Oh give me a shot of champagne in there for crying out loud’.”

While everyone at his table called the Hollywood icon “insane”, he insisted the drink was delicious.