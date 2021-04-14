WATCH: Viral ‘popcorn salad’ horrifies tweeps

Many recipes have gone viral since last last: think TikTok’s cloud bread, dalgona coffee, and feta pasta. The only difference is that those became mainstream because of their amazing taste. Popcorn salad, on the other hand, is not having the same effect with the internet. Although, many have not tried it yet. American cookbook author, blogger, and host of the Food Network cooking show Girl Meets Farm Molly Yeh recently went viral over a recent recipe she shared on her show. It contains piles of soggy-looking popcorn as well as peas. Yeh’s “crunchy snap pea popcorn salad” racked up millions of views, horrifying food lovers. The recipe is a mixture of popcorn, mayo dressing, cheese powder, and a variety of vegetables. It is decorated with celery leaves and watercress, so that it becomes the centrepiece of any dinner table.

Yeh spends most of the episode trying to convince viewers that the “texture of the popcorn is so weirdly good.”

"I just can't get enough of it. This is my kind of salad. This salad is going to crunch… I mean, crush, at our party,” she says in the clip.

The recipe left many Twitter users stunned and appalled, with one critic dubbing the soggy popcorn salad a "crime against humanity".

"People really should not post videos of their crimes on social media," a critic wrote.

"I'm calling the police," another user agreed.

Others were in disbelief that the recipe tutorial was created in earnest.

"This has to be a SNL skit," a critic wrote.

"My jaw is still dropped… just so many things wrong with this," another user wrote.

A user confirmed the segment was indeed real: "My wife watches her show ALL the time. Most of the stuff she makes looks delicious, but she just desecrated that popcorn."

See other reactions below.

When I find the mf who put popcorn salad on my Christian TL pic.twitter.com/bZUqrqbxbx — Nick Gurr 2.0 (@shxn_LT) April 12, 2021

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021