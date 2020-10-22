WATCH: We taught Clement Manyathela how to make a grilled cheese sandwich

There a few things like a well-made grill cheese sandwich. The bread perfectly toasted, the cheese all gooey and stretchy. It is honestly one of the best snacks we have ever had and hence it’s popular with so many people. So it was the ideal thing to help Clement Manyathela, who hosts 702s mid-morning show, The Clement Manyathela Show, add to his arsenal of cooking skills. We spoke to the broadcaster and journalist on Instagram Live, where we guided him on how to make a grilled cheese sandwich, while also talking about other topics, including his aversion to wearing underwear and whether he would ever do Come Dine With Me. Oh, and he revealed that he had atchaar with everything. Clement Manyathela is currently on a food journey, where he is learning from some of SA’s celebrity chefs and food stylists on how to be a better cook.

Coming Up at 10h35 on #CookingWithClement @TheRealClementM has attempted to make homemade custard🧐 the last time he attempted such, it was a disaster🤣. pic.twitter.com/57auxuAHPU — 702 (@Radio702) September 18, 2020

In the past few weeks, he has learnt how to cook butternut soup, home-made custard, a steak with varying degrees of success. He got these recipes from The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen, Katelyn Allegra and LesDaChef.

He cooked Lazy Makoti’s butternut soup, which ended up being a butternut puree. He made Katleyn’s custard from scratch, using egg yolks, milk and flour. It ended up being too sweet because he put too much sugar in it. And then he made Les’s steak and when he realised the recipe called for a medium steak, he put it back in the pan and cooked it until it was well done.

So we were nervous about how he was going to approach the grilled cheese sandwich. It’s a very simple recipe and that even someone who doesn’t know their way around the kitchen, would ace it.

And he did. Even though we wished there was more cheese in his sandwich, it still melted perfectly and was toasted really well (mayo is the trick, ya’ll!)

So here’s the grilled cheese sandwich recipe we had Clement make. It’s a simple 10 minute that anyone can make.

If you do want to go a bit fancy, here’s what we suggest: adding a few extra toppings can transform the meal from basic to gourmet. So we suggest cold meats, bacon, a fried egg, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mustard, chopped chillies, fresh or, our personal favourite, caramelised onions.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices of bread

Mayo

Cheese (sliced or grated – go for a mix of cheeses for extra flavour)

Method

Preheat pan over medium heat.

Generously spread mayo one side of a slice of bread. Place bread mayo-side down onto the pan and add cheese.

Mayo the second slice of bread on one side and place mayo-side up on top of the sandwich.

Grill until lightly browned and flip over.

Continue grilling until cheese is melted.