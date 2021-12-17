WATCH: We've all been eating burgers wrong this whole time

Burgers are delicious, but eating them without looking like a messy toddler is almost impossible. Whether you go for the pick-up method, the fancy knife-and-fork method, or the cut-it-in-half-then-shove-it-in-your-mouth method, the possibilities are endless. Earlier this week, while minding my own business, a colleague sent me a video clip by Food Insider – and I have got some news for you – apparently, we have been eating burgers incorrectly since the dawn of time.

According to the video experiment, burgers should be eaten upside down, and the reason for this is because the bun is usually thicker on the top, so by flipping it, there is more bread underneath to absorb the juices, and the burger is less likely to disintegrate. The right way to eat a burger pic.twitter.com/5LZ41r3Bha — Food Insider (@FoodInsider) December 14, 2021 With over one million views, people in the comment section had opinions. One user wrote: “There’s no burger that I will flip, but it does look like it works. I never knew.”

A second user wrote: “I am tired of constantly learning that everything I do is wrong.” While a third said eating a burger upside down sounds too psychotic for her. If you are willing to try this method of eating a burger, here’s a quick recipe that you can try. Thai chicken burgers

Servings: 2 Ingredients 2 brioche or sourdough buns

2 chicken burger patties Toppings 2 tbsp Newman’s horseradish

Sliced onions Sliced cucumber Lettuce and alfalfa sprouts

Red chilli (optional) Coriander mint slaw 5 tbsp good fat garlic aioli

1 tbsp chopped mint leaves 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Squeeze of lime

Method Spray olive oil in a pan on medium heat. Cook burger patties on each side for 4-5 minutes till golden brown.

Mix all ingredients for the coriander and mint slaw. Assemble the burger by slathering coriander mint slaw mustard on the base of each bun, place burger patties and toppings. Serve with hot chips.