WATCH: Woman cooks up a storm with recipes from the grave

If we told you that a certain dish came from the dead, would you eat it? Well, one woman has gone viral on social media for trying out recipes found on gravestones across the US.

@ghostlyarchive on social media, Rosie Grant details her hunt for recipes as well as cooking them up in the kitchen. Grant’s videos always amass millions of views. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Grant (@ghostly.archive) The 32-year-old has a master's degree in library science and an enthusiasm for cemeteries, specifically those with recipes that people have put on tombstones. These recipes have made her a viral celebrity. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Grant said that she has visited three graves - two in New York State and one in Utah - that held recipes. She has also tried out other recipes found on graves that she has not yet visited. According to the news site, her story started a year ago while she was interning for a congressional cemetery.

She started posting about the cemetery on TikTok and was quickly immersed in the #GraveTok subculture. Coincidentally, around the same time, she was learning how to cook and stumbled upon an article about the spritz cookie recipe left on a gravestone. The rest became history, reports the news site. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Grant (@ghostly.archive) "I learned about the death-positive community. It’s the idea that society is better if we understand our own mortality and change our mindsets so that (death is) like a celebration of our lives, rather than something to be feared or ignored. So that's the kind of where this whole thing came about,” Grant told BuzzFeed. The news site also reported that she has sourced the gravestones on various corners of the internet, including news reports, tweets, and even a Wikipedia-esque site called Find a Grave; she has heard of eight graves with recipes in the US so far, and hopes to keep finding more.