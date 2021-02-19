WATCH: Would you try a dessert version of the famous TikTok baked feta pasta?

A foodie has created the dessert version of the popular oven-baked feta pasta that has been circling social media for the past few weeks. If you are not familiar with the oven-baked feta pasta it is a combination of cherry tomatoes, a generous drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, pepper, and a brick of feta all going onto a casserole dish to roast until the skins of the tomatoes split open, and the feta turns a delicate shade of gold and all the juices marry. Then, with a wooden spoon, the feta is broken up, revealing a soft, creamy centre that beautifully combines with the other ingredients. Minced fresh garlic and basil cut into a chiffonade are added before tossing in the pasta and mixing. The result is a cheesy, salty sauce balanced by the freshness of the herbs and the sweetness of the jammy tomatoes. The viral pasta recipe was initially created by Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen in 2019, catching the attention of her followers.

Its popularity was the reason behind a brief shortage of feta cheese in Finland. The recipe was then recreated on TikTok by the account @cookingwithayeh where it has since gone viral, amassing millions of views.

Just when people were still busy with the recipe, Häyrinen recently took to the video-sharing app to share a controversial twist to the original recipe which uses strawberries instead of cherry tomatoes to make the sauce for the meal – leaving users shocked and confused.

She started by adding a block of feta as you would per the old recipe, and adding in a bunch of strawberries before seasoning it all. Häyrinen then baked the ingredients and mashed them together before adding to the pasta.

She was left with some pretty aesthetically pleasing pink pasta. But some think adding strawberries was a “step too far”. And now, there’s a dessert version of the famous dish.

A user by the name of Andy Kinkade shared a video this week demonstrating how to make the dessert, which has also gone viral and received over a million views.

The method imitates the original recipe but uses sweets and chocolates rather than vegetables, pasta, and cheese. This alternative recipe only requires four ingredients – Maltesers (a British confectionery product), marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and popcorn – and is simple to make.

In the video, Kinkade pours a packet of Maltesers into a greased baking dish with marshmallows in the centre.

A huge amount of chocolate syrup is then drizzled on top and the dish is put in the oven to bake. Once the chocolate begins to melt and the marshmallows are bubbling, he removes the dish from the oven and adds it to a bowl of popcorn.

He then stirred the dessert together to create the ultimate sweet chocolate sensation.

Here’s how to make it.