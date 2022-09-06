Ways you have never thought to use bacon

I don’t know about you, but I can’t get enough of bacon recipes. Whether it’s breakfast or a yummy addition to lunch or dinner, bacon is just so irresistible.

Bacon alone is already so good, but it can also be used to complement many dishes. If you love bacon, then these bacon recipes, courtesy of Eskort, will satisfy your cravings. Let’s get cooking! French toast waffles with bacon, whipped cream, and syrup Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour 1 tsp cinnamon powder 2 tsp baking powder

1 pinch salt 1 egg 2 tbsp brown sugar

½ cup milk ¼ cup melted butter 1 tsp vanilla essence

Streaky bacon Whipping cream Vanilla essence

Icing sugar Strawberries Maple syrup

Waffle machine Edible flowers Method

Whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, sugar, milk, butter, and vanilla essence. Blend the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.

Lightly coat the waffle iron with cooking spray. Ladle batter into the iron and cook for about 5-7 minutes. Fry up the bacon until nice and crispy.

Whip the cream with a bit of vanilla essence and icing sugar until soft peaks form. Assemble: Place one waffle on a plate, add a dollop of whipped cream, and a couple of pieces of bacon. Add another waffle, cream, bacon, and then some strawberries.

Bacon and egg toast cups Ingredients 3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted for brushing on the outside of the bread

8 slices of white bread 6 slices of streaky bacon 6 large eggs

Coarse salt and ground pepper Micro herbs Spray and cook

6-hole muffin tin Rolling pin Brush to brush butter on the bread

Large round cookie cutter – if you don’t have one, you can just cut the bread circles with a knife. Method Preheat the oven to 190°C. Lightly butter 6 standard muffin cups. With a rolling pin, flatten bread slices slightly and with a 4 ¼-inch cookie cutter, cut into 8 rounds.

Cut each round in half, then press 2 halves into each muffin cup, overlapping slightly and making sure the bread comes up to the edge of the cup. Use extra bread to patch any gaps. Brush bread with remaining butter. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium, until almost crisp, 4 minutes, flipping once. (It will continue to cook in the oven.)

Lay one bacon slice in each bread cup and crack an egg over each. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until egg whites are just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Run a small knife around cups to loosen toasts.