Weetabix and baked beans is the latest strange food combo taking over the internet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and the meal of champions is getting an interesting add-on. Weetabix decided to post an interesting new breakfast idea on their Twitter page, and it’s safe to say that it did not go down too well. Weetabix recently sent the internet into shock, horror, and disgust with a criminal tweet in which it was suggested that Heinz baked beans would make an excellent pairing with the cereal. "Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist,” they wrote. Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021 The disturbing tweet has since garnered more than 67 000 comments of passionate responses from, well, everyone it seems.

"Trust us, this is not a Match", weighed in the dating app, Tinder UK.

The car company, Ford UK, summed-up the situation perfectly with, "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should".

Even the UK's National Health Service showed real concern, "that tweet should come with a health warning".

One might be thinking that this was surely a one-off wicked culinary crime committed by Weetabix, but no. Just the night before, Weetabix also tweeted another display of sinful breakfast behaviour declaring that Marmite and Weetabix also made a good match. Marmite itself replied, "We do make a good-looking pair, don't we?"

Love it or hate it, we've gone there! Weetabix can be enjoyed all sorts of ways, so here's @Marmite on a buttered bix. We reckon, one of our best pairings yet. What do you think? #LoveItOrHateIt 🙋🏼‍♀️ #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/nj0groruR3 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 8, 2021

Unexpected, sweet-meets-savoury flavour combinations can be surprisingly delicious, and in honour of crazy cravings, IOL Lifestyle brings you other five unexpected food combinations that shouldn't work ... but do!

Lobster and popcorn

This is not to be confused with lobster popcorn or lobster crackerjacks that are bite-sized seafood snacks. You start with a large bowl of popcorn, drizzle it with fresh chunks of lobster meat that have been sauteed in real butter, add more hot butter and sea salt. Here, you get the crispy crunchy goodness of golden fried popcorn but with the rich meaty flavour of lobster.

Macaroni and cheese pancakes

Cheesy noodles combined with a classic pancake batter create the ultimate brunch comfort food. If you are a pancake enthusiast you will like this savoury alternative.

Cinnamon sugar and pizza

Dessert pizzas are happening hugely. If your tooth is extra sweet, try a Nutella pizza, or even better, a s’more pizza.

Chicken wings and hot fudge

Minimal prep and maximum fudge flavour make these the perfect wings for on-the-fly entertaining.

Fish fingers and custard

This sounds like a kiddies’ school lunch gone wrong but custard is the dip of choice for this kiddies’ lunchtime favourite.