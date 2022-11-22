What can you cook in an air fryer?

It is common knowledge that the air fryer can stir up perfectly-crispy French fries. But did you know that this magical machine can also handle many other foods?

Keep reading to catch some of the unexpected foods you can whip up in this hot new kitchen appliance. One of the reasons air fryers have grown so much in popularity is that they make the best chips. Picture: Engin Akyurt Potatoes One of the reasons air fryers have grown so much in popularity is that they make the best chips.

Forget greasy, deep-fried chips or sad, soggy oven chips – your air fryer loves potatoes. With barely any effort you can turn your spuds into crispy fries or the roasties of your dreams. Cinnamon rolls You see those refrigerated cinnamon rolls you usually bake in the oven? They can be just as easily (and slightly more deliciously) made in your air fryer.

Just separate the individual rolls, place them in your air fryer, and cook at 177 degrees Celsius for eight to nine minutes. Then just top those beautiful buns with frosting, and enjoy. Salmon is one of the healthiest foods to consume and when you roast it in an air fryer. Picture: Pexels/Malidate Van Salmon Oil seems to ruin a completely healthy meal and without the oil, the taste seems to not be in favour of the dish.

Salmon is one of the healthiest foods to consume and when you roast it in an air fryer, the health quotient increases keeping intact the taste. Slightly run delicious seasonings all over the salmon and pop it in the air fryer to roast for ten to fifteen minutes. Roasted vegetables

If you are a fan of crispy roast vegetables then an air fryer could be the perfect solution. From sprouts to red onions, an air fryer helps to create the perfect, healthy side dish. The roasting time largely depends on the type of vegetables you are roasting, though in the majority of cases ten to fifteen minutes is sufficient. If you are a lover of crispy bacon, then the air fryer will be perfect for you. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Bacon

If you are a lover of crispy bacon, then the air fryer will be perfect for you. Air-fried bacon is extra crispy and a much healthier option than pan-frying as it reduces excess fat. Only add a single layer of bacon to the air fryer to ensure even cooking. Toasted sandwiches There was a time when a toasted sandwich maker was a kitchen staple, but your air fryer might do the job just as well. It should produce a nice crispy sandwich without squeezing out the fillings, the way toasted sandwich makers sometimes do.

Spread a layer of butter on the outside of the bread and flip your sandwich halfway through for an evenly browned, crunchy result. Roasted chickpeas are some of the best snacks out there. Picture: Pexels/Kyle Killam Chickpeas Roasted chickpeas are some of the best snacks out there. They take on the flavour of whatever seasoning you use, so feel free to get crazy with your spice blends.

Pop a can of chickpeas and heat them in the air fryer for a crispy snack in about fifteen minutes. Pumpkin seeds The air fryer is an easy way to get those yummy little seeds baked to crispy perfection. While traditional methods would take you around an hour to complete, you will save plenty of time by using an air fryer.