What is Dalgona coffee and how do you make it?
A drink called Dalgona coffee has been popular on social media for the past few days.
This is because Dalgona coffee is a tasty coffee drink that is easy to make during the lockdown period while still being fancy. Dalgona coffee is essentially frothed coffee on top of the milk with ice cubes to create an interesting colour separation.
Dalgona coffee started as a trend in South Korea due to its resemblance to a toffee dessert of the same name. The social media app, known as “TikTok”, has been used to showcase the new fancy drink across the world.
How do I make Dalgona coffee?:
There are different opinions on how much coffee and sugar to add to the coffee froth though it is accepted that they need to be equal amounts. An example recipe is as such:
2 tablespoons of instant coffee
2 tablespoons of sugar
2 tablespoons of water
4 cups of milk
Ice cubes
Add the water, sugar, and coffee to a bowl or cup and whisk together until the colour turns to a light brown and has a light, fluffy texture.
Pour the milk and ice cubes into a glass. Use a spoon to scoop the whipped coffee into the glass on top of the milk and ice.
There are a variety of different ways to enjoy Dalgona coffee, and lockdown is the perfect time to experiment. You can add more coffee, water, and sugar for a stronger cup, use hot water for a warmer cup, you can have a higher coffee to milk ratio, or you can even remove the ice blocks if you aren’t interested in the colour separation and you are going to mix it all anyway.
Watch the video below for a detailed guide to making Dalgona coffee. If you only have a spoon to mix the coffee, water, and sugar, wait until the end for a stirring guide as well.