What is Dalgona coffee and how do you make it?

A drink called Dalgona coffee has been popular on social media for the past few days.

This is because Dalgona coffee is a tasty coffee drink that is easy to make during the lockdown period while still being fancy. Dalgona coffee is essentially frothed coffee on top of the milk with ice cubes to create an interesting colour separation.

Dalgona coffee started as a trend in South Korea due to its resemblance to a toffee dessert of the same name. The social media app, known as “TikTok”, has been used to showcase the new fancy drink across the world.

How do I make Dalgona coffee?:

There are different opinions on how much coffee and sugar to add to the coffee froth though it is accepted that they need to be equal amounts. An example recipe is as such:

2 tablespoons of instant coffee

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of water

4 cups of milk

Ice cubes

Add the water, sugar, and coffee to a bowl or cup and whisk together until the colour turns to a light brown and has a light, fluffy texture.

Pour the milk and ice cubes into a glass. Use a spoon to scoop the whipped coffee into the glass on top of the milk and ice.