White kidney bean, cheese and spinach frittata muffins (Serves 6)

Serve these delicious frittatas hot from the oven. The whole family will love these, especially those who may not like beans. A plus is that this recipe is also suitable for vegetarians too.

Ingredients

8 free range eggs

30ml (2 tbs) buttermilk

100g mature cheddar, grated

salt and pepper

450g ricotta cheese

8 spinach leaves, de-stemmed

300g (2 cups) cooked IMBO Kidney Beans (made from 180g/1 cup uncooked)

Basil pesto to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C and grease a six-hole muffin pan. Whisk the eggs with the buttermilk, cheddar cheese and seasoning. Line each muffin-hole with a spinach leaf. Divide the ricotta cheese and the cooked IMBO Kidney Beans among the lined cups. Top up each cup with the egg mixture and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until puffed up and golden brown.

Best eaten hot out of the oven.

Serve with basil pesto.

