Picture: New York Times

Roasted Radishes With Anchovies Serves 8

Ingredients

1 (80g) jar oil-packed anchovies, drained

cup plus 3 tbs extra-virgin olive oil

½ garlic clove, grated

2 bunches radishes with fresh greens (680g)

1 tbs unsalted butter

2 tsp chopped parsley

1½ tsp lemon juice, more to taste

Method

In a small saucepan over very low heat, combine anchovies and cup olive oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the anchovies have melted into the oil, 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the garlic.

Clean the radishes thoroughly under running water, leaving any nice greens attached if possible; drain and dry very well.

Leave the smaller radishes whole and halve any large ones lengthwise.

Heat the oven to 200°C. Heat a very large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons oil.

Add the radishes in a single layer. Cook, without moving, until undersides are golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Flip the radishes and transfer skillet to oven. Cook until the radishes are tender enough to be easily pierced with a knife, about 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the size of the radishes.

Return the skillet to the stove and put the stove on medium-high heat.

Toss with the anchovy oil, butter, parsley and lemon juice.

Serve warm.

The New York Times