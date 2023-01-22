With load shedding ‘melting’ ice-cream businesses, here are frozen dessert alternatives to enjoy this summer

There’s nothing like a sweet frozen treat to cool you down this summer. But with load shedding “melting” ice-cream businesses around the country, it has become difficult to indulge in one of our popular and favourite sweetened frozen desserts.

If you can’t find ice cream anywhere, you can try making one or two of these frozen dessert alternatives in the comfort of your own home. These recipes are simple, and you can involve your kids in this kitchen activity without making too much of a mess. Don’t worry, you don’t need any special kitchen tools to make these delicious treats.

Watermelon Sorbet. Picture: Supplied Watermelon Sorbet Serves: 6-8 Ingredients

125ml castor sugar 250ml water 700g watermelon chunks

Grated rind of 1 lime 60ml lime juice 2 egg whites, lightly whipped

Method Combine the sugar and water in a pot and stir over low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely. Put the watermelon in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a sieve and strain the juice into a bowl. Discard the pulp. Add the cooled sugar mixture, lime rind, and juice, and mix well.

Pour the mixture into a shallow metal container and freeze until almost solid. Transfer the mixture to the food processor and process. Add the egg whites and process until combined. Return to the freezer and freeze until solid.

Recipe: IOL Archives. Frozen peach and yoghurt shake. Picture: Supplied Frozen peach and yoghurt shake Serves: 4

Ingredients 2 cups vanilla ice cream 1 banana sliced and frozen

1½ cups chopped and frozen dessert peaches 1 cup Greek yoghurt Method

Remove the frozen fruit from the freezer and place it in a blender with the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth, pour into glasses, and garnish with fresh mint. Frozen plum lollies. Picture: Supplied Frozen plum lollies

Serves: 12 Ingredients 8 fat plums

½ cup raw honey ½ tsp vanilla extract 2 cups natural yoghurt

Method Cut a cross into the base of each plum and plunge it into boiling water. Remove with a slotted spoon. Peel off the skins and remove the flesh from the stone. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake holders.

Blend the plum flesh, honey, vanilla extract, and yoghurt in a food processor until smooth. Taste and add a little more honey if too tart. Divide the mixture between the muffin holes and freeze till firm.